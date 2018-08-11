Shaq was brought to us when his owner was unable to manage his diabetes, this sweet boy is now feeling better than he has in years due to a high protein, low carb diet. He has the run of the shelter and has appointed himself as “the official greeter”. You can find him lounging in his favorite basket at the front door, nestled in the middle of the free merchandise we give away to anyone that needs it. The sign in front of the basket reads “Free, please take”. He is sure someone will need to take him home too…along with toys, treats, and of course…his favorite basket. See Shaq at AniMeals, 1700 Rankin St.