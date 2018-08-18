Shay and Misha came to Missoula Animal Control together when they were surrendered by their owner. Shay is a 7-year-old male. Misha is a 5-year- old female. We would love to find these two social felines a forever home together, as they are very bonded to one another. Misha and Shay both love to give headbutts and kisses. They are very affectionate, both with one another, as well as with people. They enjoy gentle, quiet attention and would make the perfect companions to a mature home. You will never feel a lack of love with these two around! See them at Missoula Animal Control, 6700 Butler Creek Road.