Silly is a smart, special girl with a fitting name. This adorable dog was rescued from the ASPCA from a cruelty case. Because she was not socialized as a young pup, Silly is still learning about living life as part of a family. However, for a patient person who can allow her to progress at her own pace, she is going to be an amazing friend. She has come a long way, and with a confident human, she can learn to be more brave. She would also like to be the only pet in her new home. Silly's adoption fee has been covered by our friends at Denny Menholt University Honda, and she would like to invite you to our off-site adoption event with them on Saturday, March 23, from noon to 2 p.m. Email paws@myhswm.org to learn more about Silly.
