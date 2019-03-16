Sketch is a 1-year-old male Queensland Heeler. At first meeting, he can be a bit timid and nervous. However, once he gets to know you, Sketch is a loving and loyal companion. He walks well on leash, is fearful of cats, and enjoys spending time with most dogs. Sketch has the ability to be a great off leash hiking buddy once he knows you're his person. He would also make a great working dog, whether it be running an agility course or herding cattle. He is one smart pup, that with a little bit of confidence, could learn just about any trick in the book. See Sketch at the Missoula Animal Control, 6700 Butler Creek Road.