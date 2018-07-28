Smith is such a sweet guy. He's still learning a lot about life, but is becoming more brave every day. He loves spending time with people and receiving belly rubs from volunteers is his new favorite activity. He is playful with other dogs and eager to become someone's new best friend. Meet Smith at the Humane Society of Western Montana, Wednesday-Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Smith would be a great buddy to bring to the Canine Classic at Paws Up Resort on Oct. 7. It's a timed half marathon and a scenic 2 mile or 5 mile hike with your four legged friend. It's the 10th year so it's going to be a big one. Register today.