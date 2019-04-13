Socks is a chatty indoor/outdoor cat who enjoys hunting and napping on her person's bed. This lap cat warms up quickly to visitors, and she is 7 years old, so she qualifies for our Seniors for Seniors program! Socks will go home with a $13 gift card for Black Cat Bake Shop, our April partner! This month, they will donate 40% of every carrot cupcake sale to shelter pets in need. You can meet this friendly feline at the Humane Society of Western Montana Monday, Wednesday-Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
promotion
Visit our online archives for thousands of historical articles, obituaries and announcements.
Print Ads
Ad Vault
- Updated
Ad Vault
Ad Vault