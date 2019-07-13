Suzi is a sweet older cat looking for a quiet retirement home. She is good with other cats and has lived with a dog in her previous home. She enjoys spending most of her time inside lounging in a nice squishy bed. It took her a while to warm up here at the shelter, but now she spends her days perched at the front of her cage waiting for love and snacks. Suzi would like to invite you to the Cat Video Fest at The Roxy Theater on Wednesday, July 24. Come to the Roxy, 718 S. Higgins Ave., at 3, 5 or 7 p.m. to enjoy compilation reels of the latest and best cat videos culled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and, of course, classic internet powerhouses. Kittens and cats will be available for adoption in the theater lobby. You can meet Suzi at the Humane Society of Western Montana Wednesday through Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
