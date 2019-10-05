Tammy Lyn is a gorgeous, spunky girl who enjoys snuggling in her person's bed, but also wants freedom to hunt and explore outside. She's energetic, friendly and playful. She loves all kinds of toys, but especially loves playing with shoelaces. Tammy Lyn would like to invite you to Toast the Town at Gild Brewing on Monday, Nov. 4. From 5 to 8 p.m., proceeds from drink purchases will be donated to the Humane Society of Western Montana. Enjoy Jethro’s Juicy IPA while helping shelter animals. You can meet Tammy Lyn at the Humane Society of Western Montana Wednesday through Friday from 1 to 6 p.m., or Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
