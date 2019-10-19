Tammy Lynn is a gorgeous girl who enjoys snuggling in her person's bed, but also wants freedom to hunt and explore outside. She's energetic, friendly, and playful; she loves all kinds of toys, but especially loves playing with shoelaces. Her adoption fee is sponsored by Spark1 Missoula. Tammy Lynn would like to invite you to Denny Menholt University Honda’s first Halloween Pet Costume Contest. Does your dog get dressed up for Halloween? Spooky, cute, or downright scary — we want to see your dog dressed to impress. Bring them to Denny Menholt University Honda on Oct. 31, register in the showroom at 5:30 p.m., show your dog to our panel of judges (Humane Society of Western Montana AND Mayor Engen) at 5:45 p.m., and they’ll announce the winner at 6:15 p.m. Winner gets a swag bag fit for any pooch. You can meet Tammy Lynn at the Humane Society of Western Montana, Wednesday through Friday from 1 to 6 p.m., or Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
