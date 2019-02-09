This long-haired, fluffy, green-eyed handsome boy is so affectionate that he will actually stand on his hind legs and hug your back when you are sitting down. He loves cuddles, laps and playing with his toys — balls are his favorite. Still full of kitten antics, he would entertain you for hours. This sweet boy would be the perfect addition to any home. Taters would also like to remind you that we could also use more volunteer help, so stop by AniMeals and help make a difference today. 1700 Rankin St.