Tiger is a laid back, social cat who enjoys being held and brushed — he’ll even put his paws on your lap to let you know when he needs attention. This gentle cat is tolerant of kids, other cats and small dogs. Tiger is used to being an indoor cat and would like a quiet home where he can relax and snuggle with his person. He is 11-years-old, so he qualifies for our Senior for Senior program, and his adoption fee is only $16. Tiger would like to remind you to about the 22nd Annual Ken Shughart Award Dinner on April 6, in the UC Ballroom. This night for animal people will include dinner, a live and silent auction, the famous Cats vs Dogs Competition, the award presentation, and lots of fun. All of the proceeds from the evening directly support shelter pets in need. Tiger would like for you to visit myhswm.org/events to learn more, as long as you bid on cats. You can meet Tiger during the Humane Society of Western Montana's open hours, Wednesday-Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
