Tika was found at a very young age walking down a very busy street. She was scooped up and brought to AniMeals to save her from possibly being hit by a car. She is still very tiny for her age and just too adorable for words! She likes other cats, loves people and plays with her toys like the kitten she is! She keeps her beautiful coat in excellent condition…she wants to look her best at all times… because you never know when that perfect family will walk through the door and scoop you up once again…this time to a forever home. Tika would like to remind you that you can sponsor the Gaia’s Landing Program for just $25. You can send a check to AniMeals, 1700 Rankin St.
