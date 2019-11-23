Tina is an elderly lady, but don't be fooled by her age! She is young at heart and energetic. She loves car rides and leash walks, and loves to snuggle with her people. She has been good with some dogs, but may prefer a home where she is the only pet so she can enjoy all the snuggles for herself. Tina would love you to help the Humane Society of Western Montana meet its license plates goals for 2019! It has only have about 100 more to sell in order to keep offering HSWM plates next year. By purchasing HSWM plates, you can help support the mission of saving every animal, every time. You can register or renew your plates in person or online. You can meet Tina Wednesday through Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
