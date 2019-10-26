Truck is a sociable, 5-year-old boy who loves kids and cats, and is good with some dogs. This active boy enjoys hiking, leash walks, car rides, and biscuits. He already knows “sit,” “down,” “come,” and “wait.” He’s been described as a couch potato, and loves to cuddle! Truck would like to invite you to Denny Menholt University Honda’s first Halloween Pet Costume Contest. Does your dog get dressed up for Halloween? Spooky, cute, or downright scary — we want to see your dog dressed to impress! Bring them to Denny Menholt University Honda on Oct. 31, register in the showroom at 5:30 p.m., show your dog to our panel of judges (Humane Society of Western Montana AND Mayor Engen!) at 5:45 p.m., and they’ll announce the winner at 6:15 p.m. Winner gets a swag bag fit for any pooch! You can meet Truck at the Humane Society of Western Montana, Wednesday through Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
