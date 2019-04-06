This big boy is one of the sweetest cats ever. It took him awhile to get used to his new digs here in the shelter, but now that he is comfortable, he has blossomed. He gets along with his roommates, loves being petted and would be the perfect addition to any home. Tuffy would like to remind you that Pizza For Pets at MOD Pizza is April 11, proceeds go to the AniMeals Food Bank. Visit Tuffy at AniMeals, 1700 Rankin St.
