Tyson is a 1-year-old male heeler mix. He loves plushy toys and believes there is no better way to decorate his space than to cover it in little white clouds of stuffing. Tyson also loves to play fetch and thinks tennis balls are great! He knows several commands including sit and stay. Tyson gets along well with other dogs and cats. Once he knows you, he is very excited to greet you with an abundance of affection. See Tyson at the Missoula Animal Control, 6700 Butler Creek Road.
