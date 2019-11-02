Vince is a 1-year-old male Black Mouth Cur mix. He is an energetic and playful young boy who needs a chance to stretch his legs and run. Vince loves to play fetch and thinks squeaky toys are the best! He also really enjoys playing tug-of-war but needs to learn a few polite play manners with that game. Vince is interested in cats but is definitely wary of being smacked. He is desperate for a canine companion, even though he still has a few social skills to learn in play groups. Give this dog a job, and Vince will be a very faithful companion. See Vince at Missoula Animal Control, 6700 Butler Creek Road.
