This spunky lady wants to go to a mature but playful household. Waffles loves to play with her wand toys, chase the laser pointer, and even plays her own version of fetch! (She will chase the toy but you will not get it back). Miss Waffles can be very independent and curious about her space but once she settles in she is happy to snuggle up in your lap for a while, and then she is off on her next adventure. Waffles wants to invite you to a family-friendly adoption event at Comfort Inn University on Saturday, May 25, from noon to 2 p.m. Big Dipper Ice Cream will be on site along with adoptable animals and kids’ activities! You can meet Waffles at the Humane Society of Western Montana Wednesday through Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
Breaking
promotion
Visit our online archives for thousands of historical articles, obituaries and announcements.
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Entertainment
Ad Vault