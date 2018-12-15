Xena is an extra-special, wiggly, attentive girl that loves people and other dogs. Xena was not taught to walk on a leash as a pup, so she is just now learning and becoming more confident being leashed. While we have seen great progress with our behavior team, she will still need a patient adopter with a fenced yard and a love for off-leash adventuring. She may also benefit from a resident dog to help show her the ropes and how to be part of a family again. Xena wants to invite you to stop by the shelter this holiday season. The Christmas tree is up in the lobby at the Humane Society of Western Montana and we invite you to leave a present for our shelter pets under the tree and add an ornament to honor your pet. Come learn more about Xena and help decorate our tree Wednesday-Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. The Humane Society of Western Montana is located at 5930 U.S. Hwy 93 S.