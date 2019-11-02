Zamere is a sweet older gentleman looking for a nice retirement home. In his previous home, he lived with kids and other cats but didn't particularly enjoy the company of the resident dogs. This handsome boy would love to go to a home where he can happily nap on your sofa and sleep with you at night. Zamere would like to invite you to an off-site adoption event at Denny Menholt University Honda. Starting at noon on Saturday, Nov. 23, you can meet adoptable pets at the Honda showroom, located at 3600 S. Reserve St. The holiday season is approaching, and it’s a great time to welcome the newest member of your family! All pets will go home spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. You can meet Zamere at the Humane Society of Western Montana Wednesday through Friday from 1 to 6 p.m., or Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
Thanks for reading.