Zelda is an active dog who loves fetch, playing with other dogs, and even playing with cats! She loves kids, and is working on being less protective of her family. This playful girl will work for treats, attention, and toys — especially her ball. She would like a home with a fenced yard, and already knows sit, get down and lay down. Have you adopted a pet from HSWM? Zelda would like to you to submit a story to the Petco Foundation about how your pet has brightened your life! Share your story, along with one photo of your pet by him/herself, one photo of you or your family with your pet and up to two other photos to illustrate how your pet brightens your life and changes it for the better. Pets must have been adopted from HSWM, and they must be living to qualify. Submit your story and photos to https://www.petcofoundation.org/holiday-wishes/ by Monday, Sept. 23 at noon CST, but hurry because only the first 10,000 stories are guaranteed to be reviewed. Winners will be announced during the holiday season. Finalists will receive a Petco shopping spree up to $1,000 and BOBS from Skechers shoes, and the organization they adopted from will receive a grant ranging from $5,000 up to $100,000! You can meet Zelda Wednesday-Friday from 1-6 p.m. or Saturday-Sunday from noon-5 p.m.!
