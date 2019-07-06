Zena welcomes you with a soft chirp when she sees you, and will “meow” to get your attention if it’s not on her. Zena is very calm and not the type to get in your face. She has the personality of an old soul who loves her toys. She is anticipating attention, but prefers someone to approach her first. She loves receiving pets (especially ear scratches) and will delicately lick you as her form giving love back. Zena is very curious and gets distracted easily to investigate what sparked her interest or inquiry. She shows her curiosity, to things such as loud noises and cars going down the road, by tilting her head and paying very close attention to ensure she catches every detail. Zena would also like to remind you that you can support our Gaia’s Landing Program by donating $25. For details or to make a donation go to animeals.com/gaias-landing.
