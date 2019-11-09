Zilla is a 3-year-old male Pitbull. He is a very loving guy who would prefer to spend his days hanging out as close to you as he can be. Zilla doesn't know much. He doesn't understand most commands, has no idea what toys are, and is completely clueless when it comes to games like fetch. What he does know is that he really likes treats, having his belly rubbed, and leaning up against you whenever you are standing still. If you're looking for a dog that you won't have to stay two steps ahead of, Zilla may be your guy. See Zilla at the Missoula Animal Control, 6700 Butler Creek Road.
