Zoe has the personality of an old soul. She is very mellow and will just sit at your side as you give her attention. She is the sweetest little girl and will rub against you to show you her love. When you stop petting Zoe, she will look up at you with these beautiful green eyes. Her gaze shows she is just looking for attention. Please share and help this sweet girl find her forever home. Zoe wants to remind you that AniMeals will be at Harvest Fest today at Fort Missoula. See Zoe at AniMeals, 1700 Rankin St.
