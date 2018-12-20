Winter is a great time to improve the outdoor skills of identifying wild animals and their behavior by understanding the oldest writing known of the earth, animal tracking! Join experienced tracker and wildlife researcher Brian Baxter as we search for clues and evidence in the nooks and crannies of one of the Flathead Valley’s most beautiful and rich riparian areas. Baxter has over 40 years working professionally in wildlife, forestry, and outdoor education, and has recently had an article published in the Sandpoint Magazine Winter 2019 edition entitled, “Wily Weasels of the Northwest.”
This outdoor education class is sponsored by Silver Cloud Associates, Flathead Audubon, and Montana Audubon, and is being offered on Saturday, Jan. 12, from 9 a.m. to approximately 2:30 p.m. Come prepared for the day with proper layers of winter clothing, good winter boots, snowshoes if you have them, water, lunch, binoculars and cameras. The hiking is moderate, with relatively decent terrain, a few steep cut banks, and about two and a half miles round trip. Ski poles or hiking poles are handy to negotiate the riverbanks.
To sign up for this free class, contact Brian at b_baxter53@yahoo.com or call 406-291-2154. Space is limited, so register to find out more information on location to meet, and plan to attend if you sign up.