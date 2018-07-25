The Northern Rockies Heritage Center will host "Montana Birds: Tough Enough to Stay or Tough Enough to Leave?" with wildlife ecologist Sherry Ritter on Thursday, July 26.
The main presentation will be at Heritage Hall, 30 Fort Missoula Road, at 7 p.m. There will be informational booths, food trucks and fun on the parade grounds of Heritage Hall at Historic Fort Missoula beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The event celebrates 50 years of the National Trails System, including Nez Perce National Historic Trail, Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail, Ice Age Floods Geological Trail, and the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail, and the Centennial of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. This event is free and open to the public.
In 2018, America is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the National Trails System Act. With the passage of the act in 1968, America was given a gift — the creation and protection of some of Americans' favorite places to discover the great outdoors.
The feature presentation of the evening will be "Montana Birds: Tough Enough to Stay or Tough Enough to Leave?" with Sherry Ritter. Ritter holds a degree in wildlife ecology from University of Wisconsin-Madison and is the owner of Perpetual Nature Resources, a business she created to take advantage of opportunities to write, educate, and do wildlife and biomimicry work.