Join Flathead Audubon and retired Biology Professor Jeanette Oliver for an information-packed stroll in the portion of the OSNA on Leisure Island from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 11. The trip will include an easy walk across a mostly dry portion of the Stillwater River to explore the OSNA’s Big Island that is usually accessible only by boat. The group will identify flood plain vegetation and spot birds along the way. Contact Jeanette at jopoliver74@gmail.com or 406-755-8622 for details. The trip is limited to 20 participants and is co-sponsored with Montana Audubon. The trip is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit the Flathead Audubon website at flatheadaudubon.org