The Watershed Education Network is holding volunteer stream monitoring trainings Saturday, Sept. 8, from noon to 4 p.m. and Wednesday, Sept., 12 from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The trainings meet at The Watershed Education Network office, 802 E. Front St., and following orientation migrates to the site where most of the training will be held. The trainings are open to the public and free of charge. All trainings feature the same water monitoring protocols (biological, chemical and physical parameters).
Come prepared for all weather, bring a water bottle, and warm socks.
RSVP with your boot size to water@montanawatershed.org or call 541-9287 for more information.
The Watershed Education Network (WEN) is a local nonprofit organization whose mission is to, “foster knowledge, understanding and appreciation of watershed healthy through science and outreach”. For more information, visit MontanaWatershed.org.