Five Valleys Audubon

The 2016-2017 Audubon Photography Awards Exhibit.

Five Valleys Audubon's monthly meeting will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10,  at the Gallagher Business Building, Room 201, UM.

Larry Berrin, the new Executive Director of Montana Audubon will give a presentation entitled "Montana Audubon – Birds and Beyond," describing Montana Audubon’s three-year strategic plan.

Jim Brown, past president of Five Valleys Audubon and Montana Audubon Societies, will describe conservation efforts and some accomplishments of Five Valleys Audubon.

For more information, visit Five Valleys Audubon's website at http://fvaudubon.org.

