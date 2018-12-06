December is here and once again it is Christmas Bird Count time! Join compilers Craig Hohenberger and Pete Fisher on Monday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. in the United Way Conference Room of the Gateway Community Center, off US Highway 2 West in Kalispell. Hohenberg and Fisher will provide a presentation that will give valuable tips for bird identification. They will also combine summaries of trends, some “virtual birding” and a wide variety of photos to help tell the story of early winter birds in the Flathead Valley. You will come away from the meeting inspired to participate in either (or both) the Bigfork Christmas Bird Count on Dec. 16, or the Kalispell CBC on Dec. 30.
The program is free and open to the public. For more information, go to flatheadaudubon.org.