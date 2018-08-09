Join Flathead Audubon on Friday, Aug. 10, from 8:30 p.m. until 11 p.m. for a cooperative field trip with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to go to a site with known bat activity. Electronic equipment will be used to detect the ultrasonic calls of bats flying overhead and mist nets will be used to capture bats for closer inspection. Wildlife biologists Lewis Young, Lisa Bate and Chris Hammond will demonstrate the equipment, handle bats captured in the mist nets and talk about the amazing adaptations bats have for navigating, catching food and hibernating. Participants will NOT be allowed to touch or handle the bats. Head lamps or flashlights are necessary and come with suitable clothing for the evening temperatures.
The field trip is free and open to the public. To sign up or get more information, contact Kathy Ross at 406-837-3837 or mtkat67@gmail.com. This trip is limited to 25 participants.
For more information, visit the Flathead Audubon website at flatheadaudubon.org.