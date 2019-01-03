Try 1 month for 99¢
Black-footed ferret peeks out of burrow
A black-footed ferret peeks out of a prairie dog burrow on Crow Reservation on Wednesday. The ferrets were transported by minivan to the reservation from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's National Black-footed Ferret Conservation Center in Colorado.

 BRONTE WITTPENN

John Ashley will present Flathead Audubon's evening program, "Prairie Bandits: The Story of Montana's Black-footed Ferrets" at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan.  14, at the Gateway West Community Room in Kalispell.

Black-footed ferrets are Montana's rarest native mammal. Ashley will begin the program with a historical review of Black-footed Ferrets in North America, focusing on ferrets in Montana. After providing a summary of ferret biology and ecology, John will share some of his experiences as a volunteer working with ferret biologists and photographing this endangered and enigmatic species over the past few years on the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge.

John will conclude his slide and video presentation with an overview of the conservation struggles and challenges facing the survival of Black-footed Ferrets in the prairie dog towns across the Great Plains.

For more information, visit the Flathead Audubon website, flatheadaudubon.org.

