A free Dogsledding and Skijoring Fun Run will be held at the west side Bypass Trail north of Seeley Lake on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, from 9 a.m. to noon each day.
All beginning or experienced mushers and skijorers are invited. Participants will run their dog(s) Saturday between 9 a.m. and noon, and again on Sunday between 9 a.m. to noon. There will be lots of hands-on training for everyone. All skill levels are invited. Registration is required.
Participants are encouraged to bring their sleds, skis and dogs to run each day. Everyone is invited and it will be a fun, relaxed, great way to run your dogs with experienced dog mushers.
For information, go online to montanamountainmushers.com.