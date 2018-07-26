PHILIPSBURG — Pintler Ranger District will temporarily close the Green Canyon Road (No. 5107) July 28 through July 31.
The road closure will ensure public safety during culvert replacement. An oversized aquatic organism passage (AOP) will be installed creating a natural stream channel through the road bed. The AOP will restore and enhance connectivity to 1.5 miles of stream for native west slope cutthroat and bull trout. This joint project with Trout Unlimited will restore fish passage from Green Canyon Creek to the Middle Fork of Rock Creek.
For additional information contact the Pintler Ranger District at 406-859-3211.