"The Bees Knees and the Honey Too!" will be presented by bee expert Kavita Bay of Rivulet Apiaries & Hindu Hillbilly Farm at 10 am., Saturday, Jan. 12 at the Missoula County Extension Conference Room, 2825 Santa Fe Ct.
Learn about the life of bees, get honey tips and products and taste some local honey. Missoula County Extension Food & Consumer Science Agent Kelly Moore will discuss cooking with honey.
The cost to attend is $12. To register for class, call Kelly Moore 406-258-4206 or register online at missoulaeduplace.org/component/com_eventbooking/Itemid,1058/view,event/.