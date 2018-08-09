HAMILTON — Bitter Root Back Country Horsemen (BRBCH) and the Bitterroot National Forest are partnering on a project taking place this weekend.
The project will occur on Aug. 10-12, on the Darby/Sula Ranger District at Crazy Creek Horse Camp and the trail to Two Good Cabin. One crew will perform horse camp maintenance and a second crew will camp overnight at the Three Forks area and work on nearby trails.
The public should be on alert and watch out for volunteer work crews and stock at these locations. For more information on the projects visit bchmt.org/bitterroot.