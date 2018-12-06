Grab your binoculars and join in the annual Missoula Christmas Bird Count on Saturday, Dec. 15. The count area is a circle with a 7 ½ mile radius centered at the intersection of Reserve St. and I-90. Areas are assigned ahead of Count Day. Join a group in the field or count at your backyard feeder. Participants will gather that evening for a potluck and to tally results.
To participate in the count, contact Larry Weeks in advance at 549-5632 or 406-540-3064.
For more information, go to Five Valleys Audubon website at http://fvaudubon.org.