For more information on the following programs at the Montana Natural History Center, 120 Hickory St., call 406-327-0405, or visit montananaturalist.org:
- Community Discovery Day, "Seed Collecting," Thursday, Aug. 9, 4-5:30 p.m., Fort Missoula Native Plant Garden. Free.
- Evening Lecture Series, "Hunting and Gathering: Medicinal Plants" with Elaine Sheff, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 7 p.m. Registration required.
- Naturalist Field Day, "Medicinal Plants" with Elaine Sheff, Saturday, Aug. 18, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Meet at Montana Natural History Center. $80, $70 MNHC members. Registration required.