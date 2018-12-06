For more information on the following programs at the Montana Natural History Center, 120 Hickory St., call 406-327-0405, or visit montananaturalist.org:
- miniNaturalists Pre-K program, Thursdays, Dec. 6, 13, 20, 27, 10-11 a.m. Free with admission to MNHC.
- Evening Program, "Naturalist Trivia Night, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 7 p.m. $5 suggested donation, MNHC members free.
- Saturday Kids' Activity, "Wild Gift Workshop: Nature Illustration," Saturdays, Dec. 8 and 15, 2-3 p.m. Free with admission to MNHC.
- Evening Program, "Sip and Felt: Mountain Bluebirds" with artist and craftswoman Claudia Paillao, owner of Patagonian Hands, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 7 p.m. $30, $25 MNHC members.