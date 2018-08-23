For more information on the following programs at the Montana Natural History Center, 120 Hickory St., call 406-327-0405, or visit montananaturalist.org:
- First Friday Gallery opening featuring trail camera photography by Kalon Baughan, Friday, Sept. 7, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
- miniNaturalists Pre-K program, Thursdays, Sept. 6, 13, 20, 27, 10-11 a.m. Free with admission to MNHC.
- Evening Lecture Series, "Hunting and Gathering: Early Mining for Flint and Gold" with geologist and local historian Ted Antonioli, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 7 p.m. Registration required.
- Saturday Kids' Activity, "Wonderful Bird Wings!" Saturday, Sept.1 and 22, 2-3 p.m. Free with admission to MNHC.
- Evening Program, "Sip and Sketch: Scientific Illustration" with artist Sean Edgerton, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m. $30, $25 MNHC members. Registration required.
- Montana Natural History Center's annual banquet and auction, Saturday, Sept. 29, 5 p.m. University Center Ball Room, UM. $50. Registration required.