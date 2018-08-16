HUSON — The Ninemile Ranger District is seeking public input to help shape a project to reduce the potential for high-intensity wildfire and improve wildlife habitat through a combination of fuel reduction and prescribed burning across 7,500 acres. The project is located entirely within the Burdette Inventoried Roadless area, which is between Fish Creek and Petty Creek in Mineral County. The project would be implemented in phases over several years and would utilize aerial ignition primarily during burning operations.
The project has two primary objectives:
• Improve plant vigor and increase native brush, grass, willows and forbs for wildlife forage while reducing conifer encroachment on the southerly facing slopes. A phased approach to implementing the prescribed burning would be utilized to minimize impacts to wildlife currently populating the area, and would enhance forage and habitat for several wildlife species, including elk, whitetail deer, mule deer, wild turkey and upland bird species. The Lolo National Forest would also monitor the prescribed burn results and implement an integrated approach for weeds management.
• Address wildfire risk by reintroducing fire in a controlled manner to reduce the amount of dead trees and ladder fuels (e.g. smaller trees and brush) along the Burdette and Petty Creek divide and in the lower elevation of Burdette Creek along private property. Prescribed burning, during spring or fall, would aid in reducing the existing hazardous fuel loading within the project area and therefore the threat of a high severity wildfire. When implemented, the project would result in a reduction to firefighter exposure while also allowing fire to regenerate soils and vegetation on the landscape.
For additional information on this project, contact the Ninemile Ranger District at 406-626-5201.