HUSON — Streambank and cutslope stabilization and revegetation work will occur along Petty Creek Road on the Ninemile Ranger District beginning in August. The project is a continuation of a Federal Highways funded paving project that has been underway for the past several years. There are no planned road closures associated with this work but traffic may be slowed in areas where the work takes place. The work is expected to last several weeks.
Petty Creek Road is located south of Interstate 90 near Alberton. The work will include roughening and improving the road cutslopes with forest duff and wood to reduce the potential for erosion and improve stabilization of the slopes. There may also be native plant seeding to help revegetate and stabilize the cutslopes and discourage noxious weed infestation. Streambank work will include stabilization and revegetation in 3-5 locations along Petty Creek.
The Ninemile Ranger District has been working with Trout Unlimited to plan and implement this project, which will improve aquatic habitat and native species regeneration in the adjacent stream.
For additional information, contact the Ninemile Ranger District at 406-626-5201.