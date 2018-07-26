MINNEAPOLIS — More people are hiking long trails from end to end, particularly on some of the crown jewels in the United States. Word of mouth and hard data bear that out.
There are no specific overall numbers regarding thru-hiking nationally, but there are markers of hiking’s popularity, said Wesley Trimble, outreach and communications manager at the American Hiking Society, an advocacy group based in Colorado. The number of Americans day-hiking has risen 22 percent over the last three years, and there has been an 11 percent increase in backpacking.
Trail associations back up the idea, too, Trimble said. “I haven’t talked to a single organization that hasn’t seen an increase (in thru-hiking) over the last five years for sure.”
Two paths that touch the Midwest are seeing more thru-hikers, too — or at least more hikers out for longer stretches. The greatest interest on the North Country National Scenic Trail, the nation’s longest footpath, is thru-hiking by state.
The North Country’s association set down rules for recognizing thru-hikes beginning in 2012. Four hikers joined its 4,000-mile club in 2016, including James Lunning of Minneapolis. Andrea Ketchmark, the North Country Trail Association's executive director, said she knows of two hikers currently attempting to hike all 4,600 miles end to end, but the extreme length has inherent barriers. The North Country trail spans from Lake Sakakawea, northwest of Bismarck, N.D., across northern Minnesota and Wisconsin, and finishes in Port Henry in northeast New York state.
“It’s a challenge to do 4,000 miles, but we are seeing people who want to do entire states. We are seeing people who want to go farther,” Ketchmark said.
The trail has positioned itself as an alternative to more popular and heavily traveled trails like the Pacific Crest and Appalachian, which saw hiking numbers spike after popular books and movies circulated in recent years.
What’s driving the uptick? Multiple things, said Trimble of the American Hiking Society.
— Media. The Pacific Crest Trail Association showed a spike in thru-hikers after author Cheryl Strayed (formerly of Minnesota) wrote with suspense and humor of her PCT hike in her 2012 bestselling book “Wild.” The movie version with Reese Witherspoon in 2014 also boosted numbers, said Trimble, who walked the trail himself in 2014. What “Wild” did for the PCT, “Walk in the Woods” by Bill Bryson did for the Appalachian Trail.
— Cultural shifts. This is two-pronged. Millennials, who have become the biggest population of U.S. workers, crave freedom from a traditional 9-to-5. Many are opting for freelance work, and that freedom is manifesting in what they do in their spare time, Trimble said. Some millennials are seeking jobs that allow the free time to, say, take on a multiweek thru-hike unimpeded.
“Millennials value lifestyle and experience over wealth and stability,” Trimble said. “Those two things play really well in the thru-hiking culture.” Trimble recalled his own thru-hike of the PCT in 2014. He ran into many others of his ilk who were taking sabbaticals from their jobs or who worked for startups with flexible job schedules.
— Off the grid. “A lot of people are looking to get away from the busyness and technology and connect with nature,” Trimble said. Long-distance hiking affords the time — and place — to recalibrate.