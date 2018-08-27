After an animal tore into a tent and pulled out the bedding, Glacier National Park officials limited Rising Sun Campground Monday to hard-sided campers only.
Glacier spokeswoman Lauren Alley said it appeared to be a bear that entered the unoccupied tent on Friday afternoon on the park’s east side along the Going to the Sun Road. Rangers found bear hair and a large scat pile near the site, but have no witnesses to the incident. They have set up a decoy tent and remote camera to monitor further activity.
“Park staff have observed transient bear activity in the Rising Sun Campground for approximately the past two weeks,” Alley wrote in an email. “Berries are abundant, and the cliffs above the campground are a known wildlife corridor.”
The tent didn’t contain any food or other attractants. That makes it hard to determine if the incident involved a bear habituated to food or just curiosity, Alley wrote.
Campers using the popular front-country location near St. Mary Lake may not use tents or soft-sided campers until further notice.
Glacier National Park has a proactive bear management program that seeks to prevent bear/human conflicts through public education, bear-wise waste management, aggressive enforcement of food storage regulations, and application of hazing and aversive conditioning techniques to teach bears to avoid humans and developed areas.
Once bears have successfully obtained unnatural food from people or become accustomed to foraging in developed areas, it is very difficult to change their behavior to return to wild areas and natural food sources. Once bears receive a human food reward, they often become a safety hazard, becoming increasingly aggressive seeking out and obtaining subsequent food rewards.