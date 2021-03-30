Spanish resorts languish while Madrid hosts Europe's parties

“It's unfair,” López said. “But it does help the economy in Madrid and we need that.”

Like her, many see the need to boost an industry that in 2019 accounted for 12.5% of Spain's gross domestic product and employed nearly 13% of its workforce. The near-total halt of international travel, paired with last year's first uncompromising lockdown, meant that the economy shrank 10.8% in 2020, the biggest drop since the Spanish Civil War in the 1930s.

So even as hospitals filled once again after Christmas, politicians resisted the pressure to follow other European countries in ordering full stay-at-home orders, closing schools or most businesses.

To this day, Spain has avoided imposing quarantines for visitors from other EU member countries — unlike neighboring Portugal, which on Monday tightened the mandatory isolation requirement for most incoming travelers.

Pablo Díaz, a tourism expert with the Barcelona-based UOC university, said pandemic fatigue, especially among younger generations, and a lack of a common European policy have meant that "tourism has found ways to establish direct corridors in an organic way where the supply and demand meet."

The uptick in bookings ahead of Easter week, he said, “has been like a breath of fresh air for tourism."