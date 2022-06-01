Stella Fong: A secret escape on the beaten path

At the busy intersection of South 32nd Street West and Gabel Road in the West End of Billings is an intimate wine bar, Cellar 8. In the back of Casino 8 where a wide variety of the “thrills of Las Vegas” are offered in the way of game machines, a chic hidden escape is found.

The word casino can conjure up dark and stuffy with the only light coming from the flashing of machines, but at Casino 8, there is light shining through floor to ceiling windows, and room to settle in and breathe.

The “8” in the casino and wine bar name comes from co-owner Katie Clifford who is the eighth child in her family. “The number has the infinity symbol and is a lucky number,” Clifford shares.

Co-owner Travis Woltermann says of turning this space to a bar five years ago, “This was too big for an office. We decided to open up a speakeasy wine bar, a hidden bar,” although a secret password is not required to enter.

Clifford admits, “I have a casino background,” but with the wine bar, she most enjoys “getting people to try things they normally wouldn’t. It’s really fun to see people try a moscato. Then the next time, we say, ‘let’s try this.’”

“We don’t feel like we are in Billings,” Woltermann says. “When you build the right atmosphere with different lights, and different lighting, there’s a high-end illusion.” Even the menus light up for easy reading.

The bar has a large counter in front of a back-lit wall with neat shelves of nicely placed wines on a steel rack. Metal-formed sculptures in a figure 8 display bottles of wine. A flatscreen TV flashes behind while a long fireplace flickers on the back wall. With a welcoming warmth, couches allow for big groups to gather to sip wine and talk, or to watch a game on the screen above.

Along the side wall, more intimate seating allows for smaller groups and couples. The glicée artwork of wine splashing into glasses by Leanne Laine, a British Columbia artist, comes from two of her collections of wine artworks that portray elegance, color and movement, setting the vibe in the bar.

“Couples come in here for date night,” Clifford says. “Some couples even come in one or two days a week.” While the husband gambles, the wife may slip into Cellar 8 and have a glass of wine or mosey up to the larger casino bar for a spirited cocktail.

Mostly, the bar is female-friendly. “Countless number of women come in. They are comfortable to sit alone to have a gamble or a nice glass of wine,” Clifford continues. Non-alcoholic wine options are also available.

The relaxed and sophisticated environs not only attract customers, but also employees. Julie Roma joined the Cellar 8 team in November. She left a general manager position of 14 ½ years at a bar overseeing 50 employees and has welcomed the change. Ellie Mercer who started when the bar opened, says, “This is a super-secret wine bar. People come to get away. What I love about this place is some people dress to the nines and others in jeans.”

The offerings at Cellar 8 are approachable with wines reasonably priced starting at $5 for a glass of sparkling wine from California to many offerings in the $6 to $7 range, to a Washington Cabernet Franc at $13. Wines come from the traditional regions such as France, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Spain, and Washington, but a Riesling from Indiana, Tannat from Uruguay, and Vinho Verde from Portugal are also found.

A “High End Wine List” allows for tasting of more prized wines. The Petit Sirah Grand Duriff from Caymus-Suisun Winery and Cabernet Sauvignon from Caymus Vineyards can be tasted by the glass as well as wines from Rodney Strong Vineyards–Symmetry, the top-of-the-line Meritage with Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and other traditional Bordeaux grapes, and Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon with grapes from Alexander Valley.

Cellar 8 offers an opportunity to test out a wine without having to buy the bottle although bottle prices are close to retail unlike many restaurants and bars that markup wine prices 200% or more over retail prices.

“I tried not to overprice our wines. I don’t want to break people’s pocket books,” Clifford says. “We just want everybody to have a good time.”

On this night, my friend Susan Carlson and I cheer with a glass of Charles Smith K Vintners The Creator Red. As we sip the Cabernet Sauvignon and Syrah blend from Walla Walla, Washington, we find the rich flavors of black and red currants, blueberries, tobacco and leather blending happily with the cheeses and meats brought to us on a slate platter.

Pecans and pepitas arrived with grapes and olives along with cheeses with garlic and basil gouda, forest mushroom and scallion jack, sunburst white Stilton with Apricot Stilton, truffle cheddar, and espresso BellaVitano.

For an intimate escape on the beaten path, Cellar 8 could be that option for the next date night, girlfriend gathering or timeout alone for a sip or two of wine.

