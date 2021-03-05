Perseverance rover takes its first drive on Mars, sends back image

NASA provides an update on Perseverance rover's "firsts" and milestones so far, as well as what's next.

The NASA Perseverance rover has taken its first drive on Mars, traveling about 21 feet and doing a little spin across Jezero Crater. And that first 33-minute test drive on Thursday went "incredibly well," according to Anais Zarifian, Perseverance's mobility test bed engineer.

Perseverance sent back images of its wheel tracks across the red Martian surface Friday.

This is the first of many checkouts and milestones for the rover after its successful landing on February 18. Once the mission truly begins exploring Mars, it will go on drives averaging about 656 feet or more.

"When it comes to wheeled vehicles on other planets, there are few first-time events that measure up in significance to that of the first drive," Zarifian said. "This was our first chance to 'kick the tires' and take Perseverance out for a spin. The rover's six-wheel drive responded superbly. We are now confident our drive system is good to go, capable of taking us wherever the science leads us over the next two years."

During the first drive, the rover drove forward 13 feet, performed a 150-degree turn to the left and reversed 8 feet. The rover was able to turn its cameras to the site where it landed.