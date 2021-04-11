Shelf Life: Writing contest winners

“Cerealism” virtual art program

Library users of all ages with an interest in making art can join American pop artist Michael Albert for the virtual library-sponsored art program “Cerealism,” a class where the renowned artist teaches participants how to turn a cereal box (or some other printed cardboard brand package) into a work of art.

During this program — which will occur live on Zoom on Saturday, April 24, at 1 p.m. — participants will be able to interact with the artist, hear a short introduction, see examples of his modern pop artworks and ask questions. Then participants will have the chance to create their own collages with instruction from Albert using the same types of materials he uses to create his work.

Since this class will take place virtually on Zoom, you will need to gather the required materials to participate at home. Materials needed include: a cereal box (or any printed cardboard consumer brand package), glue, a pair of scissors, and a piece of cardboard approximately 8 inches by 10 inches.

This class requires registration to attend and class size is limited to 40 participants. Please register online at tinyurl.com/mplcerealism. Registered participants will receive an email on the morning of the class with the Zoom meeting log-in information. For more information about Albert, please visit michaelalbert.com.

