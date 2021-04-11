Shelf Life: Writing contest winners

Now in its 13th year, the Missoula Public Library’s annual writing contest — known as Missoula Writes — was a huge success in 2021. A total of 31 writers — from children and teens, to adults — placed as finalists this year in the areas of fiction, nonfiction and poetry writing.
Sponsors of this year’s contest include Submittable, Friends of Missoula Public Library, Shakespeare & Co. Booksellers, Mountain Press Publishing, The Good Food Store and two anonymous donors. In addition to the winning entries, all qualifying entries will be printed and bound into books that will soon be available for checkout. Included below is a full list of this year’s winners:
Ages 8-10 Fiction
First: Achillea Droughton, Stevensville
Second: Lizzy Steadman, Dillon
Third: Sawyer Gee, Missoula
Ages 8-10 Poetry
First: Achillea Droughton, Stevensville
Ages 11-14 Fiction
First: Summer Tegeder, Missoula
Second: Will Hansen, Missoula
Third: Ellie Lopuch, Missoula
Ages 11-14 Nonfiction
First: Andrin Reimers, Missoula
Second: Lucy Reed, Missoula
Third: Jayne Kulina, Missoula
Ages 11-14 Poetry
First: Gretchen A. Morgan, Missoula
Second: Zachary Baldwin, Missoula
Third: Lucille Grace Savage Quackenbush, Missoula
Ages 15-18 Fiction
First: J. Winter Baigent, Missoula
Second: Sam Smith, Huson
Third: Andrew Sanford, St. Regis
Ages 15-18 Nonfiction
First: Abbey Rhoderick, Missoula
Second: Clara Kyrouac, Seeley Lake
Third: Chelsea DeMyer, Missoula
Ages 15-18 Poetry
First: Alexis Cooney, Missoula
Second: Ashley Kim, Missoula
Third: Sam Smith, Huson
Ages 19+ Fiction
First: David Francis Curran, Drummond
Second: Apollo Uhlenbruck, Missoula
Third: Linda Holtom, Missoula
Ages 19+ Nonfiction
First: Melissa Espinoza, Missoula
Second: Stephanie Hohn, Missoula
Third: Shannon Knotts, Missoula
Ages 19+ Poetry
First: Tina Reinicke, Alberton
Second: Renee LaMie, Missoula
Third: Erin Fitzgerald, Missoula
Memory Café
The Missoula Public Library’s Memory Café — which offers a safe, welcoming and supportive space for individuals experiencing memory loss, along with their caregivers and family members — meets virtually in April for the program “Every Spirit Shines.”
During this program — which will occur at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14 on Zoom — participants are invited to join the nonprofit group Turning the Wheel Missoula for gentle movement games, rhythm and word play. Invite a caregiver, family or friends to join you and let your creativity shine. We will learn a song and sing along, share stories, and find joyful connection in sharing appreciations.
Caregivers: These activities are excellent for the brain and body. We will have an activity handout that participants will need in advance. Contact Amanda Allpress at the library to pick up the kit or arrange for her to drop it off. Email Amanda at amandaa@missoula.lib.mt.us to register and receive Zoom sign-in information.
Virtual World View Film Series
The library is excited to partner with Arts Missoula and Humanities Montana to offer the monthly Virtual World View Film Series, which features the spring theme “Cultures Coming Together.”
April’s film is “The Other Son,” which is a moving and provocative tale of two young men, one Israeli, the other Palestinian, who discover they were accidentally switched at birth, and the complex repercussions on themselves and their respective families.
We have increased access to the series by including films that can be streamed for free via Kanopy, a movie streaming platform available to Missoula Public Library cardholders.
Once you watch the film on Kanopy, you can then join a hosted film discussion on Zoom on Thursday, April 15, at 7 p.m. Registration to attend the discussion is required. To register for the discussion, please visit artsmissoula.org/events/world-view-film-series.
“Cerealism” virtual art program
Library users of all ages with an interest in making art can join American pop artist Michael Albert for the virtual library-sponsored art program “Cerealism,” a class where the renowned artist teaches participants how to turn a cereal box (or some other printed cardboard brand package) into a work of art.
During this program — which will occur live on Zoom on Saturday, April 24, at 1 p.m. — participants will be able to interact with the artist, hear a short introduction, see examples of his modern pop artworks and ask questions. Then participants will have the chance to create their own collages with instruction from Albert using the same types of materials he uses to create his work.
Since this class will take place virtually on Zoom, you will need to gather the required materials to participate at home. Materials needed include: a cereal box (or any printed cardboard consumer brand package), glue, a pair of scissors, and a piece of cardboard approximately 8 inches by 10 inches.
This class requires registration to attend and class size is limited to 40 participants. Please register online at tinyurl.com/mplcerealism. Registered participants will receive an email on the morning of the class with the Zoom meeting log-in information. For more information about Albert, please visit michaelalbert.com.