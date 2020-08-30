Shelflife: Curbside service returns to new building

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Although the library is still in the process of moving to its new building, curbside service of library materials pickup will be available starting Monday, Aug. 31, and will be available Mondays through Thursdays, from 12:30-6:30 p.m. each of those days. The pickup location for holds will be at a drive-through at the new library, which is located on the Jefferson Street side of the new building.

In accordance with local COVID-19 directives, upon arriving at the drive-through location, patrons are asked to call 541-8855 to arrange pickup of their available items. If driving, library patrons are asked to stay in their vehicles.

Patrons can also return library items to the library’s regular book drops, located at 301 E. Main St., Barnes & Noble, and at Pattee Creek Market.

Please visit missoulapubliclibrary.org for updates on the opening of the new library.

Library-sponsored blood drive

Help out a neighbor in need by giving the gift of blood when the Missoula Public Library sponsors an American Red Cross Blood Drive in September.