Shelflife: Curbside service returns to new building

Although the library is still in the process of moving to its new building, curbside service of library materials pickup will be available starting Monday, Aug. 31, and will be available Mondays through Thursdays, from 12:30-6:30 p.m. each of those days. The pickup location for holds will be at a drive-through at the new library, which is located on the Jefferson Street side of the new building.
In accordance with local COVID-19 directives, upon arriving at the drive-through location, patrons are asked to call 541-8855 to arrange pickup of their available items. If driving, library patrons are asked to stay in their vehicles.
Patrons can also return library items to the library’s regular book drops, located at 301 E. Main St., Barnes & Noble, and at Pattee Creek Market.
Please visit missoulapubliclibrary.org for updates on the opening of the new library.
Library-sponsored blood drive
Help out a neighbor in need by giving the gift of blood when the Missoula Public Library sponsors an American Red Cross Blood Drive in September.
The blood drive will occur on Wednesday, Sept. 2, from noon-5 p.m. at the Missoula Red Cross Donation Center, which is located at 2401 N. Reserve St., Suite 6.
To make an appointment to donate, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-448-3543. Those who sign up to donate will want to visit the donation center on the day of the blood drive.
All donors must wear a mask and have their temperature taken before entering the donation space. The American Red Cross will also be offering antibody testing to all donors at blood drives until October to see if they have antibodies of COVID-19 present in their blood cells.
Online resources
Even though the new library has yet to open to the public, patrons can still explore a variety of opportunities for learning and cultural engagement by checking out our large number of online resources, which are located at missoulapubliclibrary.org/resources.
Two of these online resources that would appeal to parents and their children include “Gale in Context: Elementary” and “Gale In Context: Middle School,” which are content-rich, authoritative, easy-to-use reference resources featuring age-appropriate, reliable, curriculum-related content covering a broad range of educational topics. Both of these websites feature a modern graphical interface paired with authoritative content to help your children with their school assignments and coursework.
For adults with a creative itch to scratch, the library recommends the online resource Creativebug, which is considered the number one inspirational resource for do-it-yourself crafters and makers. Creativebug.com has thousands of award-winning art and craft video classes taught by recognized design experts and artists. With your library card, you can stream classes at home on a variety of topics including beginning watercolor painting, sewing machine basics, beginning calligraphy, creative doodling, art journaling and more.
If you’re more interested in delving into your family history, you’ll find ample information to examine through HeritageQuest Online, which is a genealogy database that helps you research your family history using census records, Freedman’s Bank and Revolutionary War records, wills and probates, city directories, immigration records, and more.
Staff Reviews
“Midnight Special”
2105, Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
Call Number: DVD MIDNIGH
Here’s a slightly older treasure from our DVD collection. You’re dropped into the tense and mysterious action from the opening scene and the director feeds you just enough to keep you hooked all the way through.
Local news media is covering the search for 9-year-old Alton, who is kidnapped by his father and father’s ex-cop friend from the boy’s adopted father, the leader of an apocalyptic religious cult who have long believed the boy holds the keys to their Judgment Day.
Government agents that have surveilled the cult have discovered that the boy’s obscure numerical prophecies are linked to high-level military secrets. So now there are multiple groups in hot pursuit.
The atmosphere, tone, and pace of the movie are expertly constructed and consistent — supported by uniformly great acting by Adam Driver, Kirsten Dunst, and Sam Shepard, all playing against type. The tension is superbly built and the potential for violence is ever present. I was on the edge of my seat even during a second viewing. What makes the boy so special is revealed slowly, and his ultimate abilities and destiny are kept unknown until the monumental climax. This is easily considered a science-fiction movie, but the writing, direction, and action make it a powerful human drama as well.
- Reviewed by Dana McMurray
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!