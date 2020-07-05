Shelflife: Memory Café goes virtual; online D&D for teens

Watercolor Painting Class online

During this weekly online class, local artist Robert Peltzer will help you practice and develop the skills and techniques necessary to enjoy and succeed at watercolor painting. New painting lessons and assignments are posted every Friday. As assignments are submitted via the internet, feedback and support is provided. This class is open to adults ages 18 and older. For questions, email Robert at weasel-@outlook.com .

This would be a great book for helping young kids understand kids with Asperger’s Syndrome. It’s short, sweet and simple, but has a good arc and a satisfying resolution. Neither Ben nor his parents or teachers know why he behaves the way he does, but it frequently causes him distress and gets him into trouble. Despite his mother having died, he’s lucky enough to have one good friend, a caring grandmother, and a supportive though frustrated dad. While idly digging holes in their secret hideout near school, Ben unearths a strange blue bottle and pulls out the cork. Andy jokes that maybe they just released a genie and they both make wishes. From this point on, the author gracefully blends fantasy and reality — at the same time that Ben’s Asperger’s is diagnosed, to everyone’s benefit. Ben’s challenges don’t stop, however, and the tension evolves believably from how his brain reacts to those challenges. The story is informative without being didactic, and suspenseful enough to draw readers all the way through. It might even be a good read-aloud for elementary-level listeners to get a good picture of what Asperger’s is about.