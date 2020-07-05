Shelflife: Memory Café goes virtual; online D&D for teens

Join us this month for the library’s Memory Café in a live virtual format, which will feature Missoula City Band director Gary Gillett, who will offer a live and energetic discussion about his 2018 book, “The Missoula City Band: Stories In Time.” Gillett will also share clips during his talk from a concert held in Bonner Park in 2019.
This program will be held online on Wednesday, July 8, starting at 2 p.m. through Zoom videoconferencing software. If you are interested in participating in this live program, send an email with Memory Café in the subject line to amandaa@misssoula.lib.mt.us.
Zoom software is also required to attend this online program. To download Zoom, visit https://zoom.us/download.
Dungeons and Dragons Guild for Teens
Do you have a teenager who's stuck at home for the summer, and yearning to satisfy their appetite for adventure? If so, they can join us for an online game of Dungeons and Dragons when the library hosts an Online Teen Dungeons and Dragons Guild starting this week.
During this guild we’ll walk them through character creation, run a short adventure to teach them the basics, and — if there’s enough interest — start a regular online campaign where they can learn the rules as they go, level up their character, and have fun with others all while maintaining a safe distance.
Beginners are welcome, and this online event is open to those ages 12-17. This guild is also limited to eight participants per session. All participants will need to sign up for free accounts on dndbeyond.com, roll20.net, and Discord in order to join our virtual world. The first session will be held on Monday, July 6, from 3-5 p.m.
If your teen is interested in joining, please have them email library assistant Brian Doyle at bdoyle@missoula.lib.mt.us.
Summer learning activity kits
Families are invited to stop by the library each week throughout this summer to receive a Summer Learning Program activity kit from the library and our partners, which includes the Families First Learning Lab, spectrUM Discovery Area, UM’s Living Lab, and MCAT.
Families can pick up their activity kits on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Front Street parking lot of the library. During their visit, parents can also pick up a reading log to record their children’s reading over the summer to earn points for prizes. Also, for the first time, you don’t even have to come to the library to participate in the summer reading program. All you need to do is sign up for an account on our ReadSquared website to log your reading and complete other fun activities for points toward prizes. To participate, visit our ReadSquared website, located at missoulapublibrary.readsquared.com and register a new account.
Watercolor Painting Class online
During this weekly online class, local artist Robert Peltzer will help you practice and develop the skills and techniques necessary to enjoy and succeed at watercolor painting. New painting lessons and assignments are posted every Friday. As assignments are submitted via the internet, feedback and support is provided. This class is open to adults ages 18 and older. For questions, email Robert at weasel-@outlook.com.
To access written instruction and class assignments, please visit missoulapubliclibrary.org/adult-events.
Staff Reviews
“Blue Bottle Mystery: An Asperger Adventure” by Kathy Hoopmann
2001, Jessica Kingsley Publishers
Call Number: J HOOPMAN
This would be a great book for helping young kids understand kids with Asperger’s Syndrome. It’s short, sweet and simple, but has a good arc and a satisfying resolution. Neither Ben nor his parents or teachers know why he behaves the way he does, but it frequently causes him distress and gets him into trouble. Despite his mother having died, he’s lucky enough to have one good friend, a caring grandmother, and a supportive though frustrated dad. While idly digging holes in their secret hideout near school, Ben unearths a strange blue bottle and pulls out the cork. Andy jokes that maybe they just released a genie and they both make wishes. From this point on, the author gracefully blends fantasy and reality — at the same time that Ben’s Asperger’s is diagnosed, to everyone’s benefit. Ben’s challenges don’t stop, however, and the tension evolves believably from how his brain reacts to those challenges. The story is informative without being didactic, and suspenseful enough to draw readers all the way through. It might even be a good read-aloud for elementary-level listeners to get a good picture of what Asperger’s is about.
- Reviewed by Dana McMurray
